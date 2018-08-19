KeyCorp (KEY) Position Trimmed by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 73,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.59 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,840.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $988,395.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

