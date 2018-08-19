KeyCorp Cuts Despegar.com (DESP) Price Target to $27.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $11,876,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 2,359.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

