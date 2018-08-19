Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. Class A to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $935.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

