KBR, Inc. (KBR) Stake Lessened by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KBR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,207,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KBR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,292,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,688 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

KBR stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

