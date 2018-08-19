KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SNA shares. B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.88.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.83 and a 1 year high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,336 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

