KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 660

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 940 ($11.99) to GBX 660 ($8.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAZ. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.74) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.27) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.39) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 806.25 ($10.29).

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 478.50 ($6.10) on Friday. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.43).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

