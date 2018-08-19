JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IDRA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.79.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.34. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 8,686.36%. equities analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 1,860,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $1,879,383.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,106,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,805,439. Company insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.