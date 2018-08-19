Johnson Rice Lowers Matador Resources (MTDR) to Accumulate

Johnson Rice cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.07 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.