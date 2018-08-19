Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,944 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $61.00 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

