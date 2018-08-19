John Geschke Sells 7,666 Shares of Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 7,666 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $475,215.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,206.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $295,100.00.

On Friday, June 1st, John Geschke sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $254,520.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $61.71 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,728,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 146,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

