JMP Securities Raises Hercules Capital (HTGC) Price Target to $14.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

HTGC stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.81. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,861,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,697 shares in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

