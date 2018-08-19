Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DORM stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $104,069.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,207.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $300,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DORM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

