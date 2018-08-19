Jennison Associates LLC Invests $603,000 in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Stock

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,701 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $48,464,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $30,369,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 119,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 534,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter.

THC stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

