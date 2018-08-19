Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.46 on Friday. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,216,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,144 shares of company stock worth $1,990,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

