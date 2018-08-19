Jeffery Kutok Sells 8,180 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) insider Jeffery Kutok sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $16,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffery Kutok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 22nd, Jeffery Kutok sold 14,313 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $28,626.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,237. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 614,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 198,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,436 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

