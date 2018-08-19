Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €127.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €127.00 ($144.32) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €117.58 ($133.62).

HEN3 stock opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

