Jeff Horing Sells 531,637 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 531,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $29,309,147.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,420.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AYX opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -176.26 and a beta of -0.90. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $57.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

