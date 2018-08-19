Jason Haddock Sells 20,000 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Stock

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,670.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Haddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 30th, Jason Haddock sold 25,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $371,750.00.

ARRY opened at $14.10 on Friday. Array Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.65% and a negative net margin of 72.33%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Array Biopharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Array Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARRY. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $50,510,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,919,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,912,000 after acquiring an additional 970,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 913,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

