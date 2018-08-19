Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $451,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 94.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the first quarter valued at about $424,000.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.44 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

