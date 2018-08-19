Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $415,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $222,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,074.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie acquired 11,500 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,766.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $86,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,098,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,007,576.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 18,189 shares of company stock worth $315,810. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.65 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

