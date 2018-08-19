Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio (PXMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio (BMV:PXMG) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio by 595.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio by 481.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXMG opened at $51.76 on Friday. Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

