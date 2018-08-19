Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.01 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

AIMT opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of -0.24. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). equities analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Stephen George Dilly sold 29,457 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $908,159.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,629,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,656.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,493 shares of company stock worth $11,580,119. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

