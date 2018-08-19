Jane D. Englebright Sells 6,543 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,547.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $131.88.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after buying an additional 1,944,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after buying an additional 457,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,413,000 after buying an additional 64,426 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 187.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,289,000 after buying an additional 714,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.