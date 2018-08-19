Jamieson Wellness Inc (JWEL) Director Buys C$260,000.00 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Director David Michael Williams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.67 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness Inc has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$27.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.25 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.60.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

