James Peter Flynn Purchases 10,160 Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) Stock

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO James Peter Flynn bought 10,160 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
James Peter Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 31st, James Peter Flynn bought 20,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00.
HCFT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.66. 55,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,333. The company has a quick ratio of 53.65, a current ratio of 53.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
HCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, XL Group Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
