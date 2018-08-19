James Peter Flynn Purchases 10,160 Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) Stock

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO James Peter Flynn bought 10,160 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Peter Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 31st, James Peter Flynn bought 20,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00.

HCFT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.66. 55,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,333. The company has a quick ratio of 53.65, a current ratio of 53.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. sell-side analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, XL Group Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

