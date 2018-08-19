J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,031 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of J M Smucker worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.09 per share, for a total transaction of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,177,214.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

J M Smucker stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

