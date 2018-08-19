Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Israel Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Israel Chemicals has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Israel Chemicals to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Israel Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

