iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK) Stake Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 1.12% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK opened at $120.97 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.