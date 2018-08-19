iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,174,860 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the July 13th total of 2,078,225 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,977,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $150.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.96 and a 52-week high of $151.91.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,120 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 883.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,629,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 1,463,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,391,000 after buying an additional 1,380,010 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13,953.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 537,783 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,620,000 after buying an additional 492,335 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.