iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) Holdings Reduced by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

