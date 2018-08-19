iShares Europe ETF (IEV) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Manifold Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,201,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $44.17 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.