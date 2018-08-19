iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $287.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $243.45 and a 12-month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

