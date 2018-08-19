Iron Bridge Resources’ (IBR) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$0.85 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBR. Canaccord Genuity cut Iron Bridge Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Get Iron Bridge Resources alerts:

TSE IBR opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. Iron Bridge Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$0.82.

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. It primarily operates in the Montney light oil fairway at Elmworth in West Central Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved plus probable reserves included 26.11 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Bridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Bridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.