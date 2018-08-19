Investors Sell QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Strength (QCOM)

Investors sold shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on strength during trading on Friday. $78.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $248.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $169.77 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, QUALCOMM had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $66.06

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Summit Insights raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,201,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

