Invest Corp Pillar Sells 55,000 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invest Corp Pillar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 166,893 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $931,262.94.

On Friday, July 20th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 2,773,567 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $2,385,267.62.

On Friday, July 13th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 250,500 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $263,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 1,860,776 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $1,879,383.76.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.34. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,686.36% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. equities analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,043,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 1,048,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,848,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 994,232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,461.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 417,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

