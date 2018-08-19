Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.48. 4,744,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,754. Invesco has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,442,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,102,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $46,717,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 181.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,375,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 155.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,442,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

