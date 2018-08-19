Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,145 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 800,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 321,284 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 438,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 314,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $101.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $8,772,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,485.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 584,259 shares of company stock worth $28,660,853. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.