Intrust Bank NA Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,231.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 331,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 378,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $47.89.

