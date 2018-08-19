Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth $111,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth $137,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cann dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.34.

NYSE STZ opened at $203.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $195.89 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

