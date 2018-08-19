Intrust Bank NA Buys 3,271 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HP were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 95,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of HP by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

