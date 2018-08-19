Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

ITCI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 31.73% and a negative net margin of 39,745.53%. analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,058,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 556,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 233,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

