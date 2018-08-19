Intevac (IVAC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Maxim Group lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.03 on Friday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 120,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.
