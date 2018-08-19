Intevac (IVAC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Maxim Group lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.03 on Friday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 120,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

