International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $122.11 and a 12-month high of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.85 per share, with a total value of $13,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale F. Morrison acquired 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.60 per share, with a total value of $499,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $499,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,947,810 shares of company stock valued at $249,718,967 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.