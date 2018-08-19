InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,083.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 82,173 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 47,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $69.23.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

