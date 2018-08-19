Intelsat (I) and Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Head to Head Analysis

Intelsat (NASDAQ: WIFI) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intelsat and Boingo Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -10.83% N/A -2.08% Boingo Wireless -2.44% -5.51% -1.44%

Risk and Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boingo Wireless has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and Boingo Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.15 billion 1.43 -$178.72 million ($1.70) -13.22 Boingo Wireless $204.37 million 6.42 -$19.36 million ($0.49) -63.31

Boingo Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat. Boingo Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelsat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intelsat and Boingo Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 2 2 2 0 2.00 Boingo Wireless 0 0 8 0 3.00

Intelsat currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential downside of 53.74%. Boingo Wireless has a consensus price target of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Boingo Wireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Intelsat.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Intelsat on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and marine bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

