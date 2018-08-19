Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) Major Shareholder Sells $12,857.60 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 6,272 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $12,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ISIG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,453. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.47. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insignia Systems stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 1.19% of Insignia Systems worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company's primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.