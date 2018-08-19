Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Sells 15,635 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,181,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $734,400.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,641 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $924,852.33.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.35 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

