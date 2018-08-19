Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Sells 15,635 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,181,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Lee Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 16th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $734,400.00.
- On Friday, June 15th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,641 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $924,852.33.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.35 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
