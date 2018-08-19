Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) EVP Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $142,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SITE opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 154,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 136,424 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

