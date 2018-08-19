Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $575,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,808.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trey Byus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

On Friday, August 10th, Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $357,152.50.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Trey Byus sold 50,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $633.69 million, a P/E ratio of 164.22 and a beta of -0.40. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 1.40%. analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.