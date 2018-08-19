Insider Selling: Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd (IPE) Insider Sells £138,255 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) insider Mike Lombardi sold 184,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £138,255 ($176,368.16).

Shares of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income stock opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday. Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.15 ($1.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended, diversified investment company. The Company’s principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximize total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and Government bonds.

